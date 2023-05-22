Witseer P9 ultrashort throw interactive, portable projector

Witseer P9 as a new ultra short throw portable projector that can be used with Android, iOS, macOS and Windows PC systems and features a wealth of connectivity including USB-A, HDMI ARC and audio output as well as supporting Bluetooth 5.0 and screen casting technologies. Early bird pricing are now available for the novel project from roughly $649 or £521 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The Witseer projector is designed to be truly portable. That’s why we even engineered an external battery module allowing you to transform any picnic, or camping outing into a an improvised outdoor cinema. With 5000mAh, the external battery module allows for 3.5 hours of continous playing giving you freedom to display or watch content anywhere.”

Ultrashort throw portable projector

“The Witseer projector features a quick snap-on magnetic system, that allows to quickly connect add on modules such as external batteries or speakers, designed to enhance your audio visual experience even further. Install the motion sensor module and turn the Witseer projector into an interactive touch experience, transforming any surface projected into a creative canvas.”

Assuming that the Witseer P9 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2023. To learn more about the Witseer P9 ultrashort throw interactive projector project view the promotional video below.

“The laser intelligent capture technology, uses infrared scanning and laser scattering to accurately and sensitively recognize gestures of your hands and fingers. The result is perfectly smooth motion capture allowing you to interact with content in a truly futuristic way.

Easily share and create interactive presentations, sketch, mark down concepts and play pieces of content all at once with the touch of a finger. Elevate your professional work flow and meetings with smart gesture control and say bye to boring static powerpoint presentations.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and system requirements for the ultrashort throw interactive projector, jump over to the official Witseer P9 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



