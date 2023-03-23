9-in-1 USB-C DisplayLink docking station $199

Ugreen has this week introduced a new DisplayLink docking station featuring 9 different connections and 100w fast charging technology. The docking station has been created to simplify and clear your desk space providing ample connectivity thanks to its 2 x HDMI 4K, 2 x DP 4K, 1 x PD 3.0 100 W, 2 x USB-A 3.2 (10 Gbps), 1 x USB-C 3.2 (10 Gbps) and 1 x Gigabit Ethernet connections. The Ugreen 9-in-1 USB-C DisplayLink docking station is now available to purchase price that $199.

DisplayLink docking station

“Using the DisplayLink technology, the docking station can extend up to two 4K@60 Hz monitors smoothly. The monitors can freely choose to use either the extended mode or the mirror mode as a display depending on the preference. This allows three options as both additional monitors can be in extend mode, both in mirror mode or one of each. Able to be used to create the perfect and personal setup for each job, it is ideal for boosting productivity.

“Not only great for viewing and extending the screen, the 2 USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 and 1 USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports allow a user to transfer files in just seconds. The station supports up to 10 Gbps data transfer speed and so there will be no waiting around for documents anymore. In addition, the 100 W PD 3.0 charging port means that it takes just 1.5 hours to fully charge a MacBook Pro 15″ laptop without needing to take up another port of the laptop.”

Source : Ugreen





