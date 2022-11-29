Inateck SSD 8-in-1 Mac docking station



Apple Mac users looking to extend the range of connectivity to the iMac systems might be interested in a new docking station that provides 8-in-1 functionality. Easily add additional ports to your iMac computer using a single USB-C connection in the form of 3 x USB A ports, 2 x USB C ports, SD card slot and Micro SD card slot.

The docking station has been designed to sit underneath your iMac stand, allowing it to seamlessly blend in to your worktop yet provides easy access the ports and card slots. The NVMe SSD enclosure at the bottom of the docking station is ideal for capacity expansion and data backup. Early bird pledges are now available for the pioneering project from roughly $59 or £49 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Inateck is a multi-port docking station specially designed for the iMac 24 inch 2021. Using the same simple and elegant design as the iMac the docking station becomes part of the iMac. Your desktop could be a mixture of art and technology. The docking station supports USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard so the theoretical transfer speed is 2 times as fast as that of USB 3.0 standard. If you have any USB 3.2 Gen2 peripherals, the read and write speed can reach over 800Mb/s.”

If the Inateck crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2023. To learn more about the Inateck 8-in-1 Mac docking station project play the promotional video below.

“If you connect this product with multiple peripherals with USB 3.0 or later to read and write data, the transfer speed of each peripheral cannot achieve the speed mentioned above for all interfaces on the docking station share a total bandwidth of 10Gbps, the theoretical bandwidth of USB 3.2 Gen 2.”

“Established in Germany, with the idea “Enhance your digital life”, Inateck has been specializing in the research, design, manufacture, and sale of the peripherals of digital products since 2012. The company’s products include protective sleeves for laptops, Bluetooth keyboards for tablets, hubs, hard drive enclosures, PCIe cards, etc. Inateck business spreads across Europe, North America, Japan, Australia, and other populated countries and areas.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the 8-in-1 Mac docking station , jump over to the official Inateck crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





