iVANKY Docking Station Pro review

The iVANKY Docking Station Pro is designed to be the ultimate accessory for your MacBook. If you own a MacBook Pro or Macbook Air you will notice that it does not come with as many ports and connections as you need. This is where the iVANKY Docking Station Pro comes in, it has everything you need to get connected.

The device is designed to be the ultimate solution for all of your connectivity needs for your MacBook Pro or MacBook Air. It can easily transform your laptop into a fully-fledged desktop computer, giving you access to a wide range of ports and connectivity options.

The iVANKY Docking Station Pro has been specifically designed for Apple’s MacBooks, it is not compatible with Windows devices. iVANKY has designed this docking station so that you get all of the ports and connections you need for your Mac, and it works with a wide range of Apple MacBooks.

Turn your MacBook into a Pro desktop computer with dual 4k @60Hz displays

MacBooks are a great tool for professionals, I find that the only thing that lets Apple’s MacBook down is the lack of connectivity. The iVANKY Docking Station Pro is designed to turn your notebook into a pro desktop computer. You can connect two 4k monitors to your MacBook or MacBook Air with the Docking Station Pro and a wide range of other devices.

Many of the docking stations available only support 30Hz on dual displays, this is where the iVANKY Docking Station Pro is different as it supports two 4K displays at 60Hz and it comes with everything you need to get your Mac connected to multiple devices.

This is the ideal solution for photographers, video creators, and digital professionals who need to use high-end displays. The ability to run two 4K displays at 60Hz sets the iVANKY Docking Station Pro apart from its competitors as many of them only support 30Hz. If you are looking for a docking station for your high-end display setup, then the Docking Station Pro is the one to get.

As well as being able to connect two 4K monitors, the Docking Station Pro can also charge your MacBook when connected. It can also be used to charge your iPhone or iPad or other smartphones and tablets.

The iVANKY Docking Station Pro features 9W laptop charging, which means it can easily charge even the most power-hungry MacBooks like the 16″ MacBook Pro. You can see a list of Macs below that the Docking Station Pro is compatible with.

What MacBooks is the Docking Station Pro compatible with?

The iVANKY Docking Station Pro is designed to work with a wide range of MacBooks, here is a list of compatible devices.

16-inch MacBook Pro

15-inch MacBook Pro (2016 and later)

13-inch MacBook Pro (2016 and later)

13-inch MacBook Air (2018 and later)

*M1 MacBook Pro/Air only supports one external display. Apple’s MacBooks are some of the best laptops available today, the only downside to these laptops is the lack of connectivity, due to their slim design, Apple has excluded many of the ports and connections that you need for your computer. Luckily iVVANKY has fixed this problem with their Docking Station Pro. You can see a list of connectivity options that the iVANKY Docking Station Pro adds to your MacBook below. iVANKY Docking Station Pro connectivity: 2 x HDMI 2.0 Ports

2 x USB 3.0 Type-C Ports

4 x USB 3.0 Type-A Ports

1 x SD/TF Card Slot

1 x 3.5mm Audio Headset Port

Gigabit Ethernet

1 x DC in As we can see from the list above, the Docking Station Pro comes with a wide range of connectivity options that are designed to meet all of your connectivity needs. iVANKY has thought of everything and designed a device that will meet all of your connectivity needs. The Docking Station Pro also comes with 96W charging to charge your MacBook when it is connected, it also comes with PD charging for your smartphone or tablet and can charge your devices at 18W. With a total of 12 ports, the Docking Station Pro will turn your MacBook and MacBook Air into a fully functioning desktop computer. It is great value for money and will save you from having to buy multiple docks to connect everything you need to your MacBook. Transfer files quickly with the iVANKY Docking Station Pro. The iVANKY Docking Station Pro is designed to make it quick and easy to transfer files to your MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. The wide range of connectivity options is designed to give you flexibility and speed when transferring files. The Docking Station Pro supports data transfer speeds of up to 104 Mbps on SD and microSD cards, you can also use the SD and microSD card slots simultaneously. It also supports speeds of up to 5GBps over USB. This will ensure you can quickly and easily transfer, files, photos, and more to your MacBook. Conclusion iVANKY has been producing and developing high-quality video and audio cables for more than 6 years, the company crowdfunded its first Docking Station in 2020 on Kickstarter. The company has continued to develop its original device into the iVANKY Docking Station Pro that is available today. If you are looking for a solution to add maximum connectivity to your MacBook or MacBook Air, then the iVANKY Docking Station Pro is definitely worth considering. You get everything you need to turn your laptop into a desktop Mac, this is a great solution for both professionals and everyday users. The device adds a total of 12 ports to your MacBook and also comes with an SD card slot and a microSD card slot. The device can charge your MacBook when it is connected and it can run dual 4K monitors at 60Hz. The ability to have dual 4K displays at 60Hz is great for photographers, video creators, video editors, and other digital professionals. This feature alone sets the iVANKY Docking Station Pro apart from other devices available. When you add in all of the other great features that the Docking Station Pro comes with, this makes the iVANKY Docking Station Pro our top choice for a MacBook docking station. The iVANKY Docking Station Pro is great value for money, the device is available to buy for just $139.99, and it normally retails for $239.99. You can find out more details about this awesome docking station for the MacBook and MacBook Air over at IVANK’s website at the link below. Source iVANKY





