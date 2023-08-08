Satechi Dual USB-C Hub for Surface Pro 9

Satechi recently announced the availability of its new Dual USB-C Hub for Surface Pro 9. Specifically designed to augment the capabilities of the Microsoft tablet, transforming it into a full-fledged workstation. The Dual USB-C Hub for Surface Pro 9 is not just a simple accessory, but a game-changer.

It comes equipped with six versatile ports: a USB4 pass-through port, USB-C and USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, and SD/microSD UHS-I card slots. This array of ports offers users a wide range of connectivity options, making the tablet a more versatile and efficient device.

Experience increased productivity and manage your tasks more efficiently with the innovative Dual USB-C Hub designed specifically for the Surface Pro 9. With its remarkable data transfer speed and a bandwidth of 40Gbps, transferring large, sophisticated files and voluminous data becomes a quick, effortless process that saves you precious time. This ensures smooth and rapid completion of tasks, enabling you to wrap up your work much faster than before.

Expand your Surface Pro 9 connectivity

One of the standout features of the Dual USB-C Hub for Surface Pro 9 is the USB4 pass-through port. This port supports up to 100W power delivery, enabling the Pro 9 to be charged at its maximum speed of 65W. This feature ensures that users can keep their device powered up and ready to go, even during heavy usage.

Surface Pro 9 USB-C hub

The HDMI port on the Dual USB-C Hub for Surface Pro 9 offers another level of versatility. When used with the USB4 port, it can output 4K/60Hz video on two screens simultaneously. Alternatively, it can output 6K/60Hz video on one screen when used alone. This feature makes the hub an excellent tool for presentations, video editing, or simply enjoying high-quality video content.

In terms of design, the Satechi Hub is a perfect match for the Surface Pro 9. It boasts a sleek, compact, and lightweight design that makes it ideal for travel. Whether you’re working from a coffee shop or in a business meeting, this hub is designed to be as portable and convenient as the tablet itself.

The Dual USB-C Hub is available for purchase on Satechi.net for $59.99 and worldwide resellers. This price point makes it an affordable and valuable addition to any Surface setup. With its impressive features and sleek design, the Dual USB-C Hub for Surface Pro 9 offers a multiple of ways for users interact with their Microsoft tablet.

Source: Satechi



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals