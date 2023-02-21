Sabrent USB-C external storage flat docking station (DS-UFNC)

Sabrent has created and launched a new USB-C flat docking station that allows you to quickly add additional external storage when required. The external casing supports both 3.5″ HDDs and high-power SSDs making it easy to use a variety of different storage devices and transfers up to 10 Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 2) with an appropriate USB host port and is backward compatible.

The external storage solution supports both TRIM and UASP for reliability and performance and Sabrent has also included USB Type-C/Type-A to Type-C cables for convenience and compatibility. Expect the M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD and a 2.5″/3.5″ SATA SSD/HDD external USB docking station to be available from online retailers such as Amazon and directly from the Sabrent website very soon. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

“It can operate in either single- or dual-drive mode for data transfer. Supports convenient offline cloning between two drives. A power adapter is included to supply enough power for 3.5″ HDDs and high-power SSDs. Designed for your convenience with a lay-flat design. An M.2 heatsink with included thermal pad ensures your hardware is kept cool and protected. LED indicators keep you informed during all processes. Designed for Windows and macOS systems but may work with other devices. Please register your product at sabrent.com to take advantage of the full warranty. Contact our technical support at support@sabrent.com with any questions.”

USB-C docking station

“The included power adapter improves reliability during operation with 3.5″ HDDs and high-power SSDs. Transfers are possible over a 10 Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 2) backward-compatible interface. Type-C/Type-A to Type-C USB cables are included to work with a wide range of devices, and the docking station is designed for Windows and macOS machines. SSDs are fully supported with TRIM and UASP for the best performance and reliability. Easy, convenient, and backed by Sabrent.”

For more information on the USB Type-C Flat Docking Station (DS-UFNC) jump over to the Sabrent website by following the link below.

Source : Sabrent





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals