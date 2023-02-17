Silicon Motion unveils SM2268XT SSD controller

Silicon Motion has this week unveiled and launched its new SM2268XT high-performance PCIe Gen 4 SSD controller solution optimized for higher speed NAND transfer rates. The company is currently sampling its latest SM2268XT to key customers but as soon more information is made available we will keep you up to speed as always. In the meantime for more information jump over to the official Silicon Motion website by following the link below.

“PCIe Gen 4 SSDs are experiencing explosive growth with shipments almost doubling in 2022 and will continue to be the mainstay storage solution in PCs for the next few years,” says Greg Wong, President of Forward Insights. “Silicon Motion’s latest SM2268XT DRAM-less controller enables cost-effective, high-performance storage in PCs supporting the most advanced 3D NAND technologies.”

“We are proud to introduce the SM2268XT for Client SSDs,” said Wallace Kou, President and CEO of Silicon Motion. “We have been scaling our SSD controller design wins with leading PC OEMs, and this latest evolution of our PCIe Gen 4 controllers demonstrates our commitment to developing products these customers want and need to support future higher speed NAND.”

SSD controller

“Its latest high-performance PCIe Gen 4 SSD controller solution optimized for higher speed NAND transfer rates. The SM2268XT’s superior performance and robust reliability allows customers to accelerate development of next-generation SSDs using current and future TLC and QLC 3D NAND flash with comprehensive data integrity and correction without compromising throughput and latency.”

“The SM2268XT features a dual-core ARM R8 CPU with four lanes of 16 Gb/s PCIe data flow and supports four NAND channels with up to 3,200 MT/s per channel, enabling designers to take advantage of higher throughput next-generation high-speed TLC and QLC 3D NAND flash. Its multi-core design automatically balances the compute load to deliver industry-leading sequential read and write speeds of 7,400 MB/s & 6,500 MB/s, and random read & write speed of 1,200K IOPS. In addition, its advanced architecture enables lower power consumption and rigorous data protection, providing high performance and reliability in a cost-effective DRAM-less PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD solution.”

Source : Silicon Motion





