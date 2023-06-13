Satechi Triple 4K Display Docking Station now available

Computer peripheral and connectivity specialist Satechi has today launched its new Triple 4K Display Docking Station priced at $300. This innovative product offers a compelling solution for all your workspace needs. No longer are you confined to a single device or screen. Managing multiple screens is now easier than ever. You can transform your laptop into a multi-display workstation by integrating up to three additional monitors.

4K Display Docking Station

Moreover, the Satechi Triple 4K Display Docking Station offers DisplayLink technology, a reliable solution for extending your displays supporting 4K/60Hz video displays, delivering stunning, high-quality visuals across multiple screens. In terms of connectivity, you have the flexibility of using two DisplayPort 1.4 ports and three HDMI 2.0 ports. This means you can connect your monitors just the way you prefer, depending on the ports available on your screens.

Mac multiscreen connectivity

If you are a Mac M1 or M2 user wondering how to break free from single-monitor limitations, the Satechi Triple 4K Display Docking Station brings good news. You can now turn your MacBook into a powerhouse workstation, maximizing your display capabilities with up to three screens running at an impressive 4K/60Hz resolution.

Connections

The Satechi docking station isn’t just about display expansion. It’s also about helping you connect a wide range of peripherals and ensuring rapid data transfer. It includes a 1 Gigabit Ethernet Port and various USB ports including:

Three USB 3.0 Ports delivering 5Gbps

One USB 3.1 Gen 2 Port

One USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 Port

The docking station can also assist with device charging, offering 7.5W charging power, perfect for top-ups during the day or overnight charging.

Power supply

One of the key aspects that make this docking station stand out is its robust power supply. It comes with a 130W power supply that ensures the dock and all its connected peripherals are powered up adequately. Plus, the side host port provides an impressive 100W pass-through charging. This keeps your laptop powered throughout the day, removing the need for an additional cable and decluttering your workspace.

As the Satechi Triple 4K Display Docking Station launches, it’s time to elevate your tech experience. Its features bridge the gap between sophistication and accessibility, making it a powerful asset for any modern workstation setup. For full specifications, availability and pricing jump over to the official Satechi website by following the link below.

Source : Satechi



