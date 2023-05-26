Apple MacBook users searching for a compact yet versatile and powerful charger not only capable of charging their Mac laptop but also phone and other devices simultaneously. Might be interested in a new MacBook docking station and charger called i-HUBIX. Launched via Kickstarter the project has already blasted past its required pledge goal.

Introductory early bird pledges are now available for the MacBook charger from roughly $89 or £73 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 44% off the standard retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The MacBook Pro update brought USB-C as the standard, but users are burdened with multiple dongles for basic connections. Available adapters create more problems than solutions. Escape the dongle hell of USB-C MacBook Pro. Say goodbye to bulky bags filled with adapters and chargers. Experience the ultimate all-in-one solution with i-HUBIX charging dock. Versatile. Portable. Compact.”

MacBook charger

“i-HUBIX, the most powerful 7-in-1 USB-C Hub that offers the perfect blend of functionality and style. It includes a 100W PD charging port, a USB-C port, 3X USB-A ports, a 4K@60Hz HDMI port, and an SD/Micro SD card reader. This feature allows you to connect multiple devices and peripherals to your Macbook with ease.

i-HUBIX can deliver a powerful 100W Power Delivery 3.0 from a single USB-C port. Additional USB-C ports are both able to reach 100W. There’s also a 60W USB-A supporting Quick Charge 2.0.”

If the i-HUBIX campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2023. To learn more about the i-HUBIX docking station and MacBook charger project preview the promotional video below.

“i-HUBIX stands out with its sleek and distinctive design, setting it apart from other hubs on the market. Its versatility makes it perfect for everyday use, empowering you to effortlessly handle demanding tasks. Whether for work or play, this hub delivers a significant performance boost, making it an excellent addition to your setup.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and system requirements for the docking station and charger, jump over to the official i-HUBIX crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals