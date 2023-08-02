Shortcut key docking station with 100w USB-C fast charging

Unlocking a new level of efficiency and convenience for your digital life just got easier with a new this new versatile docking station that has launched via Kickstarter this month. Carefully designed to enhance your workflow and elevate your connectivity experience, this docking station is a complete game-changer. Loaded with high-tech features, it brings a revolutionary twist to the way you work and interact with your devices.

The OHDoSt Docking Station is a blend of innovation and advanced technology. It allows you to customize shortcuts, offers HDMI mirror display, acts as an SD/TF card reader, provides fast Type-C (PD) fast charging, and includes 3pcs USB ports for lightning-fast data transfer. Simplify your digital life and enhance productivity with this revolutionary docking station. Early bird bargains are now available for the radical project from roughly $47 or £40 (depending on current exchange rates).

One key feature of our docking station is the customizable shortcut to enhance touch screen control. Say goodbye to conventional keyboard shortcuts and streamline your work processes with its intuitive touch screen interface. This feature allows you to custom personalized shortcut keys, providing quick and easy access to frequently used software, websites, and functions. Customize it according to your unique needs and witness a significant boost in work efficiency.

USB-C docking station

The docking station also offers unparalleled universality and expandability. This feature-packed device includes a diverse range of ports, ensuring compatibility with all your devices. From USB ports to HDMI and internet ports, we have you covered. Perfectly connect your laptop, tablet, smartphone, external storage, and more, all at once. Experience the freedom to work, play, and collaborate without any limitations.

Experience the magic of perfectly synced HDMI mirror screen display with the docking station. It supports 4K 60fps sync-screen visual projection, enabling you to project your laptop screen onto a monitor effortlessly. With support for 4K resolution 60fps, enjoy a truly immersive viewing experience that showcases every detail in stunning clarity.

Assuming that the OHDoSt funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2023. To learn more about the OHDoSt shortcut key docking station project sift the promotional video below.

Last but not least, the docking station is equipped with 3pcs USB ports for high-speed data transfer. It includes 2pcs USB 3.0 ports for lightning-fast data transfer and one USB 2.0 port for added versatility. Seamlessly connect your peripherals, external storage devices, and more, and experience blazing-fast data transfer speeds. Say goodbye to time-consuming file transfers and enjoy a smooth and efficient workflow.

The OHDoSt Docking Station has been created to provide users with a multifunctional blend of efficiency and convenience. Not only does it enhance your workflow, but it also revolutionizes the way you interact with your devices.

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and performance metrics for the shortcut key docking station, jump over to the official OHDoSt crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals