Sony IP 4K camera with pan-tilt-zoom, AI Analytics and more

Sony has this week announced the launch of its new SRG-A40 and SRG-A12 IP 4K camera systems equipped with integrated tally lamps, just like you’d find on professional studio cameras. The lamp illuminates to give presenters visual confirmation of shooting status, or to show that PTZ Auto Framing mode is active. The lamp color will change from Red (On Air) to Green (PTZ Auto Framing ON).

The Sony IP 4K camera systems also feature wide-angle zoom lens, high-speed pan and tilt operation as well as the ability to save up to 256 preset camera positions other features include Auto Focus, Auto Exposure and Auto White Balance ensure professional-looking results without manual exposure adjustments, the ability to output high-quality still images simultaneously while streaming 4K video, as well as Sony’s Clear Image Zoom technology that increases maximum magnification to a huge 40x (SRG-A40) or 24x (SRG-A12) for frame-filling close-ups without reducing resolution.

Sony IP 4K camera

Smart Automation: PTZ Auto Framing

New to this series of advanced cameras is Sony’s built-in PTZ Auto Framing technology with AI analytics, which improves usability and productivity. Multiple Auto Framing angles provide well-framed options for close-ups, waist-up or full body images, enabling additional creative freedom and customization options. With auto operation, the cameras begin to operate as soon as the power is turned on, searching for and rediscovering an object to track. A combination of advanced and consistent recognition technologies are employed, including facial recognition which can even detect masked faces. A new user-friendly tally light allows users to easily identify which camera is actively in use and tracking movements.

Excellent Picture Quality

Both the SRG-A40 and SRG-A12 adopt a highly sensitive Exmor R CMOS sensor for high-quality, naturally vivid images with less noise that support 4K 30p and Full HD 60p. The SRG-A40 offers Clear Image Zoom technology which digitally doubles the optical zoom from 20x to 30x in 4K or 40x in Full HD, while the SRG-A12 provides up to 12x zoom. With tele convert mode the SRG-A40 can extend up to 80x zoom, while the SRG-A12 can extend up to 24x, all while offering smooth, fast PTZ movement between cameras. Day mode and night mode help optimize capture in brightness and shadows.

Flexible and Stable Production

The new models offer 3G-SDI, HDMI, and IP connectivity (NDI |HX through optional license)[1] and can be controlled remotely through VISCA/VISCA over IP, using a single network cable for power, output and control. They also include Power over Ethernet Plus Plus (PoE++), allowing for simplified integration into new or existing environments – without separate power supply cabling. With robust connection and integration options, the new series takes advantage of PTZ cameras’ distinct ability to provide capture and control even in hard-to-reach locations, while offering new angles and vantage points. Support for Real Time Streaming Protocol (RTSP) allows for remote viewing, while Security Reliable Transport (SRT) protocol enables safe, smooth, stable video streaming.

Easy Configuration and Operation

In addition to easy integration and installation, the cameras are simple to set up and use for operators with differing levels of ability. With the picture setting file feature, users can quickly set up and duplicate menu settings from camera to camera creating uniformity and instilling familiarity. The new models’ PTZ motion sync feature enables smooth and rapid PTZ movement to a target position at a maximum ±170° pan/tilt angle range. Pre-set recall allows for quick transitions from one camera to other pre-set angles, to capture critical moments. A picture freeze preset can also be used to hold the last image captured in place, as the camera moves – eliminating blurry transition shots and minimizing distraction. Additionally, the virtual webcam driver software can turn up to five connected cameras into collaborative conference and lecture tools using a computer to provide professional image quality during web-based meetings.

Source : Sony





