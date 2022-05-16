NOUS Raspberry Pi underwater camera surveillance system

Researchers at the National Technical University of Athens required a system to help them monitor the shipwreck of a merchant ship near Peristera, one of the largest known ships from classical antiquity. Using a Raspberry Pi mini PC and the skills of Dr George Papalambrou and his colleagues Vasilis Mentogiannis and Kostas Katsioulis, from the NTAU’s School of Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering. A new underwater surveillance system has been created in the form of the NOUS: uNdersea visiOn sUrveillance System.

Featured on the Foundation website this week the monitoring system needed to be self powered and feature an Internet connection in order to communicate with the researchers by sending imagery and also allow them to tweak settings and receive data from sensors embedded in the camera.

Raspberry Pi underwater surveillance system

“The sea is an unforgiving environment to operate in, and is very hard on equipment, says George, so it was critical they chose gear that could withstand both high pressure and low temperatures. NOUS needs to run continuously round-the-clock at submerged depths of 35 to 70 metres. George explains that the project also needs total software control at the operating system level, as well as at the application level: “We control our devices remotely over the web and SSH, so there is no space for failures or malfunction.” Raspberry Pi was always the team’s first choice, not least because of its affordability and the invaluable community forums.”

“The software and specialist HATs were developed by George and his University of Athens colleagues to save money and reduce development time. Raspberry Pi boards were set up headless, with X11 forwarding used to optimise remote control along the lengthy undersea cables connecting each module to the base station. The onboard battery packs are supplemented by onshore solar panels sited near where divers set off to view the wreck in the Aegean, some distance short of its intended destination, the island of Skopelos.”

