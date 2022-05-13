PecanPi Streamer v3 Raspberry Pi DAC music player and headphone amplifier

Powered by a Raspberry Pi 3 model B the PecanPi Streamer v3 DAC music player and headphones amplifier has been specifically designed to provide audio enthusiasts with ultra-high fidelity. The plug and play design takes very little to set out and provides high resolution music, enabling users to control music wirelessly using their phone, tablet or computer and can be connected to any digital transport utilizing S/PDIF.

The streamer is available with the following software options:

Volumio — https://volumio.org/ UPnP/DLNA renderer Jriver, Plex, foobar2000, BubbleUPnP Other DLNA/UPnP media servers/players AirPlay renderer My Volumio * Native TIDAL, Qobuz, Amazon Alexa, and Highresaudio.com integration TIDAL Connect

piCorePlayer — https://picoreplayer.org/ Interfaces with Logitec Media Server (LMS) Squeezebox + DAC all in one box

Roon end-point — https://roonlabs.com/ PecanPi DAC is Roon Tested

moOde Audio — https://moodeaudio.org/

“Studio-quality sound can be enjoyed in a home environment. Enjoy pure music without any coloration from the electronics. Hear the music exactly the way it was heard in the studio, and exactly the way the artists intended. Ultra-high fidelity, plug-and-play, ready-to-go, high-resolution music streamer with built-in DAC and headphone amplifier. The Streamer’s high precision and high resolution give you the best sound experience for any audio playback. Even normal compressed (mp3) music files will sound much better.”

For more information and full specifications for the Raspberry Pi DAC and headphones amplifier jump over to the official product page on the Orchard Audio website by following the link below.

Source : Orchard Audio : RPiF

