Resident Evil 7 VR Mod adds full support for motion controllers and more

Resident Evil fans equipped with virtual reality hardware, will be pleased to know that a new gameplay video providing a look at the Resident Evil 7 VR Mod currently being created by Ashok has been released. Providing a look at the new features currently being added in the form of full support for motion controllers and more.

Resident Evil 7 VR Mod

“Stabilizes the root bone in all walking animations for proper FPS-style movement. This mod allows you to walk, run, and strafe at a constant speed without any headbob or subtle swaying to the left and right. Supports all characters in both third and first person. Highly recommended for VR!

This mod “smoothens” all RE2 walking animations to make the movement feel less like a third person shooter and more like a traditional FPS for people who are using First Person / VR mods. You can now walk, run, and strafe at a constant speed without any headbob or subtle swaying to the left and right when moving around. All playable characters are supported for both first and third person. “

“Leon, Claire, Sherry, Hunk, Tofu, Robert, Ghost, and Daniel all use their vanilla animations with a modified “root bone” to stabilize walking. Ada and Katherine use Claire’s modified animations. Feedback welcome, please drop me a message if you run into any issues with this mod so I can continue to improve it! Known issues: The transition between walking and running animations is a bit abrupt. (Mostly noticeable in third person.)”

For more information although virtual reality Resident Evil mods available jump over to the Upload VR website by following the link below.

Source : Upload VR : Ashok Nexus Mods

