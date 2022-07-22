Resident Evil Village The Mercenaries Additional Orders

Tsuyoshi Kanda producer of Resident Evil Village has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about the upcoming release of the Mercenaries Additional Orders content for the Resident Evil Village game. The new content will officially launch on October 28th 2022 and preorders for the Winters’ Expansion, as well as Resident Evil Village Gold Edition are now available.

To learn more about the new playable characters in the Mercenaries Additional Orders and a special bonus item available with pre-purchases as well as a little gameplay check out the trailer embedded below or jump over to the official PlayStation blog by following the link below.

Resident Evil Mercenaries Additional Orders

“The first character is someone many of you know well: a hero throughout the series, Chris Redfield. As a legendary hero, Chris utilizes many firearms as well as his robust strength. When you take down enemies using Chris, his Onslaught Gauge will increase. Once it’s full, you can unleash his unique onslaught mode. In this mode, Chris’ movement speed, reload speed, and attack damage greatly increase, and you can take total control of the battlefield. If you can take down an enemy using Straight Punch, you’ll get a major boost to the Onslaught Gauge, as well. “

“Second is Karl Heisenberg, one of the four lords who serve Mother Miranda. This character wields a huge hammer, and also has the ability to control magnetic forces. You can charge electricity by swinging his hammer and by slamming it on the ground, then release all that energy to deal damage in a wide area. By activating Heisenberg’s Magnetic Field, you can pull an enemy close to you. Some attacks become more powerful under the Magnetic Field, as well.”

“The third and final character is everyone’s favorite, Alcina Dimitrescu! She’s also one of the four lords that serve Mother Miranda. Standing more than nine-feet tall, Lady Dimitrescu slices through enemies with her talons. Her unique Thrill Gauge increases by attacking enemies or by using the “Lady’s Lipstick” item. As the Thrill Gauge increases, Lady Dimitrescu’s movement speed and nail damage increase, and new moves are unlocked as well. When the gauge is maxed out, her damage will also be at its peak.”

Source : Sony

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals