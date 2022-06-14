Resident Evil Village DLC lands October 28th

Tsuyoshi Kanda from Capcom has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to announce more details about the upcoming Resident Evil Village DLC officially launching in a few months time on October 28, 2022. The latest content to be released for the Resident Evil Village game includes a playable Lady D in Mercenaries, third-person mode for the main campaign and story DLC Shadows of Rose.

“Resident Evil Village, the latest in the critically acclaimed survival horror series, launched in 2021 and has already sold over 6 million copies worldwide. The blend of a wide variety of unique characters, such as Lady Dimitrescu, an action-oriented game system, and the story of Ethan Winters who embarks on a journey to search for his kidnapped daughter continues to be enjoyed by long-time Resident Evil fans and newcomers alike. “

“Finally, we’re happy to announce that the highly anticipated DLC, Winters’ Expansion, is coming on October 28. Today, I would like to explain a little about the three contents included in this DLC. If you have not yet experienced Resident Evil Village, we’re also offering a bundle that includes the base game and the Winters’ Expansion! Resident Evil Village Gold Edition will also be available on the same date.”

“The first piece of content is the Third-Person Mode. This will allow you to play the main story mode in a third-person perspective. This new viewpoint will let you see Ethan as he faces off against his enemies. Those of you who are new as well as those of you who have yet to experience Resident Evil Village can experience the story in this fresh perspective.”

For full details jump over to the official PlayStation blog by following the link below.

Source : PlayStation

