ATOLL camera angle adjustment tripod mount is perfect for landscape photographers

Photographers searching for a convenient way to quickly angle their camera may be interested in a new camera angle tripod mount called ATOLL. Created by the team of engineers at Silence Corner the ATOLL has been specifically designed with landscape photographers in mind and provides the ability to quickly adjust the angle of your camera on a tripod to get that perfect shot. Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $79 or £63 (depending on current exchange rates).

Camera angle adjustment mount

“Adjusting the camera angle is very important while doing landscape photography. Can’t find an angle adjustment accessory that meet your needs in the market? Don’t worry, we bring you this unique product. As an international award-winning product, the design of ATOLL is proved by professional design juries. With ATOLL, this is much easier than using the drop-notch on the side of your ballhead to achieve a portrait orientation.

Simply loosen the knob and rotate, you can quickly between portrait and landscape orientation, the camera’s center of gravity is always directly above the tripod, the center of gravity will not move, you can easily catch the best photo opportunities.”

If the ATOLL crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the ATOLL camera angle tripod mount project checkout the promotional video below.

” When using the ball head to change the orientation of the camera from horizontal to vertical, it takes a lot of time to readjust the level and position of the target, and you may miss the best photo opportunity… By rotating the camera, it can be freely adjusted from 0° to 180°. The angle can be easily fixed by simply tightening the knob.”

“Mounting the L-bracket is a common solution for portrait photography, but when you switch from landscape to portrait, you have to remove it from the ball head and mount it again. Additionally, the L-bracket will block the Side-hinged vari-angle screen and shutter release cable. If the camera does not have a battery grip(like Nikon Zfc), it can be rotated to 360°”

Source : Kickstarter

