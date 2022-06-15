Photographers may be interested in a new smart electric tripod head created by a team of photographers based in Los Angeles California. The Feiyu Qing Pro camera interface controller is supported by most DSLR and mirrorless cameras and is now available to back via Indiegogo.

Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $539 or £728 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 36% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

Electric tripod head

“Designed by FeiyuTech, the Qing Pro has been created by photography experts for enthusiasts who want the ease and versatility of a professional electric tripod head. Qing Pro’s range of streamlined capabilities includes motion-lapse and hyper-lapse, even panoramic shots are fully automatic. Its precision handle provides real-time preview and control, even from a distance of 50 feet. As a pioneer in photography, FeiyuTech has produced several groundbreaking products, such as the industry’s first splash-proof gimbal G5 for action cameras, the industry’s first All-in-One gimbal, and the industry’s first touchscreen DSLR, among others.”

If the Feiyu Qing Pro campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2022. To learn more about the Feiyu Qing Pro smart camera electric tripod head project watch the promotional video below.

“In 2013 we succeeded in developing the first 3-axis handheld gimbal “G3” for action cameras. In 2015, in partnership with Apple Inc., the “G4 Pro” smartphone gimbal was released and sold at Apple Stores worldwide. Qing Pro supports almost all mirrorless and DSLR cameras which means it works with the various focus and zoom capabilities of multiple camera models. With Qing Pro, you will always achieve the very best videos and still images.”

“Qing Pro supports the latest follow focus devices and ensures that you are always in the frame. The best part is that when the camera is turned on, you can control Qing Pro with gestures and no longer use the remote control handle, thus making controlling the follow focus a breeze and increasing the accuracy of the follow focus.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the smart camera electric tripod head, jump over to the official Feiyu Qing Pro crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

