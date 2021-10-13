Pivo Pod X auto tracking phone tripod mount hits Kickstarter

If you have been patiently waiting for the Pivo Pod X auto tracking phone tripod mount to start its crowdfunding campaign you will be pleased to know it is now available to back via Kickstarter. Offering an easy way to help you stay in focus thanks to its autotracking technology whether you are streaming, vlogging or simply creating your next viral video.

“With Cinematic AI, Pivo will automatically zoom in and out so you’re always in frame, while also adjusting your lighting for the perfect transitions no matter where you shoot.”

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $149 or £110 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Inject Deep Color Fusion into your content. Never settle for less-than-vibrant colors for your videos with Pod X. With expertly engineered motion stabilization and faster tracking speed capabilities, Pod X smooths out shaky footage for guaranteed high quality videos. All-new Composition AI automatically analyzes the environment to capture the right lighting, colors, angles and focus for your photos. Get the perfect shot every time.”

Assuming that the Pivo Pod X funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the Pivo Pod X auto tracking phone tripod mount project review the promotional video below.

“Pod X just knows how to get you in frame and your lighting just right. With Composition AI, you’ll be able to take your own shots independently and without worry. Awesome shots guaranteed. With facial & emotional recognition, Pod X will learn the environment and determine when to snap candid images. Go ahead, enjoy yourself. “

“Move & groove during your video calls by bringing Auto Tracking to them with the ultimate device to make you and your caller feel more connected at a distance than ever before. Multiply yourself on the move with Clone Trail or jump into another dimension with Magic Edge. Your content never looked cooler! See your world through Pod X’s eyes with an all-new extended vertical and horizontal range for the ultimate capturing results.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the auto tracking phone tripod mount, jump over to the official Pivo Pod X crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

