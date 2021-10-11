Pivo Pod X auto-tracking camera tripod phone mount soon launching on Kickstarter

Pivo will soon be returning to Kickstarter to launch its second campaign for their latest innovative smart pod the Pivo Pod X. Offering an auto-tracking camera tripod phone mount to help extend the photographic capabilities of your smartphone using artificial intelligence, multi-directional auto-tracking and a suite of photographic and video enhancements through the companion application.

The newly developed motor is faster, completing 360 degree rotations much quicker than the previous Pod, as well as smoother, providing a stable and high-quality tracking performance. The Pivo Pod X brings dynamic tracking to the Pod experience. No longer limited to horizontal rotation, the Pivo Pod X now moves vertically in a 60-degree range, in addition to 360-degree horizontal rotation.

“The project is the culmination of new ideas, mixed with transformative customer feedback from the previous Pivo Pod, in order to offer users a high-quality experience with enhanced flexibility and versatility. In their first Kickstarter campaign launched on Nov. 13, 2018, Pivo Inc. was able to fund their first Pivo Pod with the help of an impressive 6,236 backers and $585,938 in pledges. They hope to duplicate this success in this follow-up campaign.”

Pivo Pod X phone mount accessories include :

Pivo+ App: All your favorite features of Pivo in one place. Take hands-free photos and videos, video call friends, family, and coaches – right from the Pivo+ app.

Travel Case: Take your Pivo Pod X anywhere with the use of the Travel Case.

Remote Control: Take hands-free to a new level with Pivo’s Remote Control. Change modes, start recording, whatever you need: all with your Remote Control.

Pivo Mic: Upgrade your audio quality with the new Pivo Mic. The wireless, Bluetooth microphone works at nearly a 20 feet / 60 meter Bluetooth range and provides noise cancellation. With a clip-on design, the Pivo Mic can be attached anywhere you see fit.

“We’re excited to launch the Pivo Pod X on Kickstarter and reward our loyal backers with early-bird access and exceptional value at an exclusive price. The Pivo Pod X’s sleek new design and highly requested vertical rotation capability will enable users to produce wildly creative videos, take stunning photos, and capture immersive 3D spaces like never before,” said Ken Kim, CEO and founder of Pivo.”

If you would like to be notified when the Kickstarter campaign launches allowing you to grab the early pledges before they run out, jump over to the official Kickstarter campaign page by following the link below.

