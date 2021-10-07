Octopus smart LED grow light with remote camera, phone app control and more

Octopus is a new smart LED grow light launched via Kickstarter this month offering your indoor garden a wealth of advanced growing features together with integrated camera for monitoring your crops remotely as well as automatic dimming and remote monitoring using wireless connectivity.

Octopus has a Photosynthetically Active Radiation (PAR) sensor that measures the level of light in the environment and adjusts the light level automatically. Enabling users to not only save energy but extend the life of the LED bulbs for cost-effective implementation.

Features of the Octopus grow light include :

Octopus light covers the full spectrum of Photosynthetically Active Radiation (PAR). Octopus not only stimulates plant growth but also eliminates the undesirable energy consumption on the spectrum.

Thanks to the high-efficiency LEDs, Octopus is much more efficient than the classical grow bulbs.

Octopus has a manual dimming function that allows the users to adjust the level of light easily.

Octopus has a thermal control function that keeps the temperature of the LEDs constant. This also helps extend the life of the LEDs.

Octopus is made up of durable high-quality stainless material and so it can offer an extended service life.

Octopus has a reliable function to protect the user and the device itself.

Octopus requires no maintenance.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $299 or £220 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Octopus is a sun-like light source for indoor plants, thanks to its full-spectrum LEDs. These LEDs stimulate plant growth and give you the opportunity to achieve better growth at home. You just need to put your plant under Octopus and turn it on. Thanks to the Wi-Fi connectivity, you can set up your Octopus very quickly and easily. With the help of an integrated camera and e-mail application, you can observe your plants from wherever you are located. Thus, your plants will never wilt and the progress will always be under your control.”

Assuming that the Octopus funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the Octopus smart LED grow light project play the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the smart LED grow light, jump over to the official Octopus crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

