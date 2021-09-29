Plantee indoor garden and greenhouse from $899

Plantee is a new all in one smart greenhouse and indoor garden designed to provide your plants with the perfect growing environment and offering you full control of its growing conditions. Marketed as the most “technologically advanced indoor greenhouse ever made” the Plantee allows you to control lighting, watering and temperature.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $899 or £664 (depending on current exchange rates). “With proper illumination, plants can photosynthesize, absorb nutrients, grow and flourish. However, not all plants have the same requirements, and providing the wrong amount or duration of light can kill the plant. With Plantee and its intelligent CPU-controlled LED lights, you never have to worry about that again!”

Smart indoor garden and greenhouse

Assuming that the Plantee funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the Plantee indoor gardening greenhousehttps://www.kickstarter.com/projects/2097422537/plantee-the-smart-indoor-greenhouse project view the promotional video below.

“Underwatering or overwatering is the #1 cause of plants dying indoors. It is always very hard to determine how much water is needed and when to water the plants. But with Plantee, you no longer have to solve this puzzle.”

“Plantee’s smart heating & airflow system constantly monitors air temperature and humidity and automatically adjusts airflow and power to the heating element based on the preset target values. In this way, your plants will always have the perfect temperature for them to thrive!”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the indoor gardening greenhousehttps://www.kickstarter.com/projects/2097422537/plantee-the-smart-indoor-greenhouse, jump over to the official Plantee crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals