WaterMate automated, solar powered plant watering system

WaterMate is a new fully automated plant watering system that uses solar power and sensors to irrigate your greenhouse or indoor garden. The solar powered watering plant kit has been designed by a team of engineers based in Cardigan within the United Kingdom and offers an application controlled versatile irrigation system to help keep your plants and crops in perfect condition. The plant watering kit is available as a DIY version as well as ready to fit kits for greenhouses up to 6 m² or poly tunnels up to 40 m². You will need your own 12V pump, or use a garden hose.

The DIY version is also available mains powered, which means you are not limited by battery capacity just explain before ordering which version you would like. The Mini and Pro models come supplied with a control box with built in battery and WiFi capability, solar panel with 3m cable, phone application supported by both android and iOS devices, 13mm LDPE distribution pipe and braided inlet hose and 4mm diameter micro irrigation drippers and sprayers.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $182 or £135 (depending on current exchange rates). If the WaterMate campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the WaterMate plant watering system project review the promotional video below.

“WaterMate doesn’t just water blindly at a fixed time every day. It responds to changing conditions in your greenhouse or polytunnel, giving extra water on hot sunny days, or when it detects the soil is too dry. A standard timer system can over or under water your plants, and uses water on cool days when it may not be needed. “

“WaterMate is designed to fit into a typical UK aluminium greenhouse. Pipes and hardware are fixed using M6 cropped head greenhouse bolts, which slot into the channels on the frame.All models come with pipes, drippers and hose fittings so you can choose how you want to water your space.”

“We’ve built on experience of watering systems from our automated mini greenhouses, and gone a step further to develop a dedicated watering kit for you to fit in your own growing space. WaterMate is suitable for greenhouses up to 8ft by 10ft, small polytunnels, or even an outside growing space. A smart solar powered control system, a smartphone app, a water pump, environmental sensors (temperature, sunlight, soil moisture), water valves and pipes. “

