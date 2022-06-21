Solar powered self heating cooling leakproof lunchboxes

SunnySide has created a new range of lunchboxes equipped with heating and cooling systems to help keep your packed lunch at the perfect temperature. An integrated solar panel in the lid of the lunchbox helps top up the internal rechargeable battery and keeps your food at its ideal temperature wherever you may be. With a single charge, your food stays fresh for up to 20 hours and can be heated up to 7 times. The internal battery within the lunchbox can also be used to top up your phone battery if needed.

“Packing lunch has its perks. It’s cheap, nutritious, and knowing exactly what’s in your food is that much more appealing. Say no to fast food and unhealthy lunches — quickly prepare your meals at home and eat healthy on the go! Introducing SunnySide. A Revolutionary Smart Take on the Traditional Lunchbox.”

Leakproof lunchboxes

If the SunnySide crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the SunnySide leakproof lunchboxes project view the promotional video below. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $69 or £57 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The one-of-its-kind solar-powered smart lunchbox that makes lunchtime your favorite time of the day. The built-in thermometer paired with the sensor app lets you control the temperature of the lunchbox keeping your meal fresh, healthy and satisfying all at the same time. Not only does it keep your tasty goodies fresh for 20 hours but it also heats your food in minutes whenever required using its innovative induction heating technology.”

“Enjoy hot food in minutes anywhere and anytime with the SunnySide innovative electromagnetic induction heating. SunnySide heats your food evenly, maintaining the texture and flavor of your food. The induction coil heats your food at up to 75C (167F) degrees and uses less energy, making it possible to reheat your meals up to 7 times with just a single charge.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the leakproof lunchboxes, jump over to the official SunnySide crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

