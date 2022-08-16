SKWRL insulated, leakproof stainless steel lunchbox

The unique SKWRL Kit is an ergonomic insulated, leakproof stainless steel lunch box designed for both outdoor adventures and everyday use. Constructed from stainless steel and Tritan the compact modular lunchbox features integrated cutlery and is microwave, oven and dishwasher safe. Enabling you to keep your favorite meals hot or cold wherever you may be thanks to the lunchboxes twin wall technology.

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $62 or £52 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“The SKWRL Kit’s vacuum-sealed stainless steel body and twin-walled Tritan lid keep your food at the right temperature until you’re ready to eat! Vacuum sealing is the most efficient means of temperature control, and limits heat loss by creating a barrier between the hot food inside and cold air outside, or vice versa. The SKWRL Kit’s unique twin-walled, leakproof lid creates another insulative layer with the removable utensil tray, trapping heat inside.”

With the assumption that the SKWRL Kit crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the SKWRL Kit leakproof lunchbox project play the promotional video below.

Leakproof stainless steel lunchbox

“Never worry about spills again as the Kit’s silicone sealing gasket and locking latches create a leakproof seal between the body and lid. Travel easy knowing that wherever you go, your meal will stay where it belongs — inside your lunch box, and not the inside of your bag or on your car seat. Our silicone sealing gasket is easy to remove to clean or replace. The SKWRL Kit’s unique, ergonomic design and finger ridges make it easy to carry. And at only 3” tall, it fits comfortably in large or small hands.”

“Have you packed too much stuff and forgot to leave room for lunch? If your bag is already packed to the brim, we added carabinerable latch loops to securely attach the kit to the outside of bag or backpack. If you’re like us, you probably pack a meal every weekday for work or school, and at least once on weekends to go exploring. Bringing your own food is great: It’s cheaper, creates less waste, and you can pack whatever you want. Washing your lunch box and utensils everyday (often by hand) can be a pain, so we designed the SKWRL Kit to be easy to clean.”

