40w ES Solar Table is perfect for outdoor adventures

Outdoor Passion has taken to Kickstarter this month to launch their unique ES Solar Table allowing you to enjoy the outdoors knowing that your devices will stay charged thanks to the 40w solar panels embedded into the tabletop. Equipped with four charging ports and weighing just 3.1 kg the table is capable of supporting up to 15 kg of weight and is IP65 waterproof certified and features a folding design.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $149 or £201 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“ES Solar Table is a 40W portable and foldable multifunctional camping solar table. It can be deployed at any time, as long as it faces the sun, it will continuously generate power. Power output up to 18V and 3A. Matching serial ports of USB, QC3.0, TYPE-C, and DC, ES Solar Table is compatible with a variety of power-consuming digital products, including mobile phones, computers, cameras, camping lights, outdoor refrigerators, and, other 5V-18V products.”

If the ES Solar Table campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2022. To learn more about the ES Solar Table portable power solution project play the promotional video below.

“ES Solar Table can be used on both sides. Waterproof and durable, with a weight of 3kg and a size of the size of a skateboard, allowing you to easily cope with outdoor life. It only takes three steps to open the ES Solar Table. Unfold the solar panel, mount the upper bracket, and adjust the angle. Then you can start to charge immediately.”

40w Solar Table

“Of course, the desktop can be turned over to use as an ordinary desktop. 15kg load-bearing. Waterproof and scratch-resistant polyester material. It’s enough for outdoor life. Four kinds of global universal charging ports – USB3.0, DC, TYPE-C, and USB ports – are suitable for various digital products, including mobile phones, tablets, drones, cameras, outdoor LED lights, air pumps, and power banks.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the portable power solution, jump over to the official ES Solar Table crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals