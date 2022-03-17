Wild Fire multifunctional outdoor cooking stove and pizza oven

Wild Fire is a new outdoor cooking stove offering for useful features including a traditional grill, pizza oven, Asado style grill and woodfired stove. The patent pending design allows you to cook a variety of different foods exceptionally well wherever your adventures may take you. Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $429 or £579 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The Wild Fire 4-in-1 Grill is truly portable and ready for the road with our Wild ROAM Rig, which features a Reese Hitch adapter for tailgating, camping and RV life. The battery pack included with the Wild ROAM Rig is 12 Volt, rechargeable on the road and capable of running your Wild Fire 4-in-1 Grill for hours.”

Outdoor cooking stove

“The Wild Fire 4-in-1 Grill is our patent-pending outdoor cooking platform that combines a traditional grill, a pizza oven, an Asado-style grill and a warming station. Thanks to its infinitely adjustable temperature, you can easily switch temperature zones and cooking styles to make whatever you and your crew are craving in little-to-no time. Plus, it’s compact and portable, so you can easily take it anywhere with you!”

If the Wild Fire crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the Wild Fire multifunctional portable outdoor cooker project checkout the promotional video below.

“We use the principles of a FORGE to push air through the charcoal bed. In about 10 minutes after adding your chimney starter to the coal bed, you’ll get supercharged air temps up to 1100°F. The best part? The air control is infinitely adjustable for complete control. This means you can change cooking “zones” instantly thanks to our precise and adjustable airflow. Get back to basics with a 15″ diameter charcoal grill located directly above the coal bed. Easily adjust the temperature using Wild Fire’s complete draft air control for low-n-slow to high-temperature grilling.”

“You’ll have plenty of room to load more firewood and discover the magic of wood-fired pit cooking. The adjustable height grill swings out of the way quickly to give you unparalleled flexibility to adjust to a real fire. Cook, sear and crisp your food perfectly with Wild Fire 4-in-1 Grill’s 1100°F temperature. Make your favorite 13″ artisanal pizza in under 90 seconds, achieve perfectly seared steak in minutes, and get a crispy finish on your chicken or fish every time.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the multifunctional portable outdoor cooker, jump over to the official Wild Fire crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

