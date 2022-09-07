QubeStove self rotating pizza oven and outdoor stove

If you would like to enjoy pizzas outdoors on your next camping trip or outdoor adventure or simply in your yard or back garden. You may be interested in a new 16.5 inch rotating stone dual burner pizza oven and stove in the form of the QubeStove.

Capable of heating from 0 to 1,000°F or 535°C in just 10 minutes the next generation pizza oven is constructed from high grade stainless steel and allows you to cook pizzas in just 90 seconds when at the correct temperature. Featuring double layer ceramic insulation and a 10 inch ceramic glass window for greater visibility the QubeStove is the perfect oven for any outdoor cooks.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $349 or £305 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Cook your favorite pizza in just 90 seconds with QubeStove 16”, the latest portable, self-rotating 16.5-inch pizza oven and stove. Featuring high-speed heating, a powerful rotating motor, and a portable design, QubeStove 16” is easy to use and delivers the best possible cooking results. With dual fuel options, get ready to enjoy unlimited cooking times to meet your needs all in one product.”

QubeStove pizza oven

If the QubeStove campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the QubeStove pizza oven project play the promotional video below.

“Say goodbye to partially melted cheese and get a pizza with a crispy yet tender crust and bubbling tomato sauce. From the traditional Italian Neapolitan pizza to the familiar taste of the sausage calzone, enjoy unlimited zest food flavor with Qstove and become a true chef master of your own.”

“With an extra-large, 16.5-inch rotating pizza stone, you can make full-size pizzas with the same delicious taste every time. The innovative rotating stone design allows you to cook pizzas and other yummy dishes evenly without burning them. At Qstoves, we’ve made cooking pizza so easy that you can say goodbye to turning peel!”

