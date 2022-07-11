Ghydion smart 1 gallon stainless steel water bottle

If you are in the market for a 1 gallon or 3,785 ml water bottle you might be interested in a new approach to hydration, that not only tracks and trains you to hydrate more consistently but can also be programmed depending on your preferences. Supplied with its own companion smart phone application and built-in rechargeable battery the Ghydion smart water bottle features a dual opening in the lid and is constructed from stainless steel complete with a real-time display to show exactly how much water you have consumed and how much is left in the Ghydion.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $100 or £83 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 39% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Ghydion is founded and family-owned by US Air Force Veteran Donovan Stewart. At Ghydion our mission is to simplify health and wellness in innovative ways. We aim to shatter the barriers that keep us stagnant in our pursuit of a healthy lifestyle. Your support during this campaign will enable us to accomplish the upcoming phases: prototype development, testing, commercial production, packaging, and full delivery to the customer.”

If the Ghydion campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the Ghydion smart 1 gallon water bottle project review the promotional video below.

Smart water bottle

“Over two years ago, while deployed to Qatar, Donovan suffered heat exhaustion due to dehydration. The temperature in that region easily ranges from 105 to 130 degrees. His medical emergency was a wake-up call and the realization that interval drinking was the key to consistent hydration. Donovan and the Ghydion team have committed over two years to industry research. Their discovery led them to the concept development and validation, planning, building a consultant team, and networking with design and manufacturing experts needed to produce the Ghydion Gallon.”

“When the idea of a smart gallon water bottle came to Donovan, he knew it was a product he himself desperately needed. He decided to do a crowdfunding campaign to further validate the idea that there were other people who needed it too. Crowdfunding is one of the most organic ways to raise money from a consumer base that can trust the process of development. Your contribution is helping the Ghydion team create a solution to chronic dehydration, a struggle that over 75% of Americans have in common.”

