iT-C smart helmet features photochromic visor and more

Motorcyclists looking to upgrade their helmet might be interested in the iT-C smart helmet which features a photochromic visor, ventilation system, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, safety beacon, emergency call feature, voice commands and a companion smartphone application to name a few.

“The iT-C Smart Helmet is your all-in-one helmet designed to keep you safe and connected while riding on your favorite two wheels. Expanding opportunities for your visibility and communication on the road, our premium carbon fiber helmet and our TALI Ride app can seamlessly integrate with our safety beacon for an upgraded and connected experience. Never compromise your ride safety again–be seen, look sleek, stay connected.”

Assuming that the iT-C funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the iT-C smart helmet project play the promotional video below. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $1,164 or £862 (depending on current exchange rates).

iT-C smart helmet

“The visor adjusts to all light situations in less than one second, and has a large field of vision both horizontally and vertically. The visor is anti-fog, anti-scratch and anti-UV, and offers optimal visibility comfort. The integrated Bluetooth 5.0 with our speakers and microphone HD sound allows you to enjoy voice commands, automatic voice reductions, music, calls and to connect with other passengers or several bikers with a signal range more than 1 mile. “

“The battery life of the smart helmet lasts between 4 to 6 hours, and can quickly be charged with the standing wireless charging base and a USB-C charging feature. The sleek wireless base has a built-in fan to ventilate the helmet while charging, and can charge up to 80% after only one hour of charging. “

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the smart helmet, jump over to the official iT-C crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

