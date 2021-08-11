Seeon backpack with integrated solar panel, rear camera and more

Seeon is a new style of backpack equipped with an integrated solar panel, battery pack and even a rear facing camera that can alert you of an impending assault. Launched via Kickstarter the team of developers is hoping to raise €25,000 over the next 60 days to take the concept into production.

Features of the Seeon solar panel backpack include :

A surveillance camera detects people , cars, or any threatening object behind you in order to alert you, so you can take immediate action and get yourself out of a dangerous situation. You can think of it as a third eye!

which is the source of energy which the bag operates with. A USB-C and USB-A charging porta for smartphones and other devices, presuming you’re someone who always forgets to charge their phone at night

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $409 or £303 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Seeon campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the Seeon solar panel backpack project play the promotional video below.

“Introducing the multi-functional backpack, SeeOn180°. This high-tech yet aesthetically pleasing bag is all you need to sustain the safest possible way of living your day-to-day life. We are located at Egerten 3، 74388 Talheim, Germany, we have a strong commitment to merging a commonly used product, the backpack, with several useful technical capabilities relating to different aspects of human living. “

“At SEEON 180°, our mission is to produce backpacks with high-tech capabilities, incorporating security functions which would be of great benefit in the day-to-day life of our customers.We will strive diligently to achieve the right balance of shipping speed and cost efficiency for our backers. We will remain 100% transparent regarding shipping costs and will pass on any potential savings to our backers as well.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the solar panel backpack, jump over to the official Seeon crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

