Lion Energy 50W portable folding solar panel $229

Lion Energy has created a neat portable folding solar panel that is capable of providing portable power to your devices wherever you may be. The Lion 50W Foldable Solar Panel is now available to purchase priced at $229 and features four solar panels that are easily unfolded and each has their own kickstand to help you position the panels in direct sunlight for optimal charging.

“This foldable 50 Watt solar panel lets you solar charge all of our Lion Energy power banks and our Safari LT solar station. You can even plug any USB or USB-C device directly into this powerful solar panel and charge them directly by the sun. The Lion 50W has four monocrystalline panels that are enclosed in a protective case that folds down to a compact profile for easy storage and versatility.

Best of all is only 3 lbs – so your options for taking power with you are almost limitless. It can power many devices. Solar charge times vary and are dependent on many factors such as elevation, temperature, time of year, angle, and position relative to the sun.”

Portable folding solar panel

The folding solar panel weighs only 3 lbs and folds up to a size of just 11.25 x 11.25 inches. Connections on the Lion 50W Foldable Solar Panel include USB, USB-C, or included 10 inch barrel to barrel cord. Check out the video below to learn more about the folding 50W solar panel and its features and benefits.

“Weighing in at 3 lbs, the Lion 50W foldable solar panel makes it easy to bring power on any of your adventures. Use it back-packing, camping, out on a hike, or anywhere you want to bring power with you. Extend your time outdoors by a few more days because you now have the power you need to make things last.”

Source : Lion Energy

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals