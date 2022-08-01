iVoler Steam Deck Dock offers 4K @ 60Hz, 65w, USB-C, PD3.0

If you have been patiently waiting for Valve to launch its highly anticipated Steam Deck Dock, you may be interested in a 2 native launched by iVoler this week. Offering 3 x USB 3.0 ports, support for 4K @ 60Hz, 65w, and PD3.0 together with the capability to transmit 5Gps data all for just $36.

Steam Deck Dock

“The iVoler team has been working diligently to release a 3rd party dock solution for Steam Deck for some time. They’re happy to announce that their flagship device has finally hit the shelves and is currently available on Amazon in seven regions; US, CA, UK, DE, FR, IT, and ES.”

“The iVoler 3rd party dock solution is a blessing for Steam Deck gamers as it supports up to 4K resolution @ 60 Hz, providing gamers with the best viewing angles and the most immersive gaming experience. It’s a sleek and compact unit specifically engineered to accommodate Valve’s handheld; even the design has a stark resemble with Steam’s delayed docking solution. Plus, the team has paid close attention to making it more user-friendly and convenient.”



“Furthermore, the docking solution is not the only peripheral iVoler has designed for Valve’s handheld. Their Steam Deck magnetic stand and screen protector are quite popular among Steam Deck owners. With a foldable and lightweight body, the iVoler magnetic stand is made using sturdy aluminium alloy, has an anti-clip holding mechanism, and is equipped with silicone pads to avoid scratches. It also features a heat dissipation grill to keep the device cool during extended gaming sessions even if the Deck is on charge.”

Source : iVoler

