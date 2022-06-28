Steam Deck production has been “more than doubled” confirms Valve

If you have preorder the new Valve Steam Deck handheld games console and I wondering when you will receive it. You will be pleased to know that this week Valve has confirmed that it has “more than doubled” the manufacturing capacity for its games console.

If you are expecting to receive your Steam Deck in Q3 2022 you will be pleased to know that these orders will start shipping out before the end of the month on June 30th 2022. The announcement was made by Valve via their official Twitter account.

“Hello! Some great news on the production front. We just sent the last batch of Q2 emails, and we’ll start sending Q3 reservation emails on the 30th. Production has picked up, and after today we’ll be shipping more than double the number of Steam Decks every week!”

Steam deck specifications include :

Processor AMD APU

CPU: Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz (up to 448 GFlops FP32)

GPU: 8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.0-1.6GHz (up to 1.6 TFlops FP32)

APU power: 4-15W

RAM 16 GB LPDDR5 on-board RAM (5500 MT/s quad 32-bit channels)

Storage :

64 GB eMMC (PCIe Gen 2 x1)

256 GB NVMe SSD (PCIe Gen 3 x4)

512 GB high-speed NVMe SSD (PCIe Gen 3 x4)

Source : Twitter : Tom’s Hardware

