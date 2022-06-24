Steam Deck case, dock and accessories unveiled by JSAUX

JSAUX has introduced a number of new accessories for Valve’s Steam Deck handheld games console which launched earlier this year and is available to purchase in a number of different configurations. The Steam Deck case, dock, stand, screen protector and handy 90° adapter that connects the Steam Deck cable a little more neatly and tucks it away behind the console rather than having it stand-up vertically out of the top.

Steam Deck case, dock and more

” The all-new steam deck offers users multiple customisable and flexible options. Equipped with a desktop mode, the steam deck transforms into a PC gaming by connecting to a monitor or TV. The docking station also acts as a stand for the steam deck, allowing gamers to optimise their playing experience, functionality, and aesthetics by playing while standing on a table.

Priced at $39.99, the steam deck docking station is an affordable accessory for users, adding to its functional appeal. Furthermore, with plans for the second batch of products to start shipping globally by the end of June, steam deck gamers can expect to get their hands on their own docking station if they haven’t already.

With a USB-C male and female and HDMI capabilities, the steam deck allows a stunning power input of 100 W and output of 4K60Hz and supports high-intensity data transfers of up to 10 Gbps. The advanced steam deck accessory further improves the user experience with a USB-A x2 that supports data transmission of up to 480 Mbps and a power supply of 5 V/1 A. For more connectivity options, it also has an RJ45 option to support 100/10M networks.

This isn’t the first JSAUX product that has captured the attention and enthusiasm of steam deck players worldwide. The brand offers an exclusive range of high-tech and comfort accessories to pair with the steam deck and provide an ultimate gaming experience. Going by the motto, “Connect More, Power More,” JSAUX is changing the game with its accessories.

Like the docking stations, JSAUX protective standing case has also added comfort, convenience, and optimisation to steam deck gaming. Along with serving its core purpose of protecting the steam deck from dust and damage with high-quality TPU and PC material, the built-in stand allows users to place the device on any desk and continue gaming uninterrupted.

But that’s not all. The protective standing case also boasts a reserve heat dissipation port, or in simple terms, a cool vent, that prevents the device from heating up during intense gameplay. Despite such improved features, the usability and gameplay remain as smooth as ever with the case’s texture being incredibly adaptable for the skin and not affecting user control.”

Source : JSAUX

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals