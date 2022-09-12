LetPot fully automated hydroponic indoor garden

If you are looking for a fully automated system to help you grow a wide variety of different herbs and vegetables in the comfort of your home. You may be interested in the LetPot indoor garden which can automatically water your plants as well as supply them with nutrients. Equipped with a companion application you can monitor your growing from Android and iOS devices.

Equipped with 21 planting pods you can select from a wide variety of different herbs and vegetables and thanks to a 7.5 L water tank and stainless steel construction the indoor garden is perfect for those without access to outdoor areas.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $199 or £169 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“LPH-Max is the world’s first 4-in-1 automated smart hydroponic system which combine auto-filling water, auto-adding nutrients, auto-LED light and auto-cycling pump in a system. It’s an easier, smarter, and more effortless way of growing, which will redefine the standard of the urban gardening life and hydroponic system. LPH-Max can be your super butler to take good care of the plants for you. It is designed up to 3 water pumps and 2 water level sensors, which can automatically replenish water and nutrients when a water shortage is detected. You will no longer need to worry about your plants when you are traveling, it will provide a balanced water & nutrients environment for your plants. “

Indoor garden

If the LetPot campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the LetPot automated hydroponic indoor garden project play the promotional video below.

“Have you ever seen a smart garden that owns three control systems at the same time? LPH-Max did it! Not only directly control by a 4.8-inch dynamic display screen and voice control by Alexa, but also remotely control by APP that keeps you informed about the state of your plants anytime and anywhere. Land is no longer the necessary condition for planting, LPH-Max has 21 planting pods, which is the most number of pods compared with the same type of product on the market. “

“Compared to the soil-culture, plants that grow in the nutrients water will be faster and cleaner. With a 9-level full-spectrum LED system, which helps to grow plants 40% faster than the traditional ways.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the automated hydroponic indoor garden, jump over to the official LetPot crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

