If you would like to grow herbs in the comfort of your own apartment or home you may be interested in a new hydroponic indoor garden called the SeroOne. Designed to provide 365 day growing cycles the SeroOne has launched via Kickstarter this month to raise the required funds to make the jump from concept into production.

“SeroOne mimics the way commercial large scale hydroponic farms grow their crops. Everything from light to seed-pods are optimized for big yields and scaled down for personal use. SeroOne is meant to be experienced and especially seen! The magnificent aluminum finish is seamlessly woven together with a minimalistic Scandinavian design. Additionally we offer Hydro Dipping in our exclusive packages which means that any type of pattern or appearance can be added to the outer surface of your indoor garden! “

Hydroponic indoor garden

If the SeroOne crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the SeroOne hydroponic indoor garden project checkout the promotional video below. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $455 or £337 (depending on current exchange rates).

“When we first designed SeroOne, practicality was a key factor in the final outcome of our product. No matter if its destiny awaits in the kitchen, the living room or in the office our product play’s its part. Thanks to its great, sleek design SeroOne will function anywhere you put it, and it will do so in style. We optimized SeroOne in every corner to get the largest harvest possible versus the total available growing area. The plants not only getting enough room to achieve it’s greatest potential but also to receive the best light absorption. “

“We want to be as transparent as possible in regards to what you’re putting your money into and getting in return. Because we are not here for the short term relationship with our backers. What you see is what you get. At first we wanted to make SeroOne into a statement piece but that didn’t feel enough, so we went two steps further and gave you as a backer the honorable choice of personalizing and creating your own version of our indoor garden. A standalone one off edition. “

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the hydroponic indoor garden, jump over to the official SeroOne crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

