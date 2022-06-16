Photographers searching for an easy way to adjust the angle of their camera while on a tripod or similar mounting system. May be interested in a new camera angle adjustment mount called ATOLL. The unique camera mount has launched by Kickstarter this month and has already raised over $100,000 thanks to over 1,100 backers still 22 days remaining. Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $79 or £65 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Adjusting the camera angle is very important while doing landscape photography. Can’t find an angle adjustment accessory that meet your needs in the market? Don’t worry, we bring you this unique product. The convenience and safety of ATOLL is loved by photographers all over the world, chick it out with A quick review of ATOLL from The most creative photographer “Daniel Kordan””

Assuming that the ATOLL funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the ATOLL camera angle adjustment mount project review the promotional video below.

” When using the ball head to change the orientation of the camera from horizontal to vertical, it takes a lot of time to readjust the level and position of the target, and you may miss the best photo opportunity. With ATOLL, this is much easier than using the drop-notch on the side of your ballhead to achieve a portrait orientation. Simply loosen the knob and rotate, you can quickly between portrait and landscape orientation, the camera’s center of gravity is always directly above the tripod, the center of gravity will not move, you can easily catch the best photo opportunities.”

“Mounting the L-bracket is a common solution for portrait photography, but when you switch from landscape to portrait, you have to remove it from the ball head and mount it again. Additionally, the L-bracket will block the Side-hinged vari-angle screen and shutter release cable.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the camera angle adjustment mount, jump over to the official ATOLL crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

