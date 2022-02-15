NVIDIA GTC 2022 virtual conference starts March 21st 2022

NVIDIA has today released more details about the upcoming GTC 2022 conference, taking place between March 21 – 24th 2022. This years event will feature a keynote from CEO Jensen Huang, together with over 900 sessions from industry and leaders in the field of artificial intelligence, high performance computing and graphics.

NVIDIA GTC 2022

“This GTC will focus on accelerated computing, deep learning, data science, digital twins, networking, quantum computing and computing in the data center, cloud and edge. There will be more than 20 dedicated sessions on how AI can help visualize and further climate science.

As one of the world’s leading AI conferences, GTC provides a singular opportunity to help solve huge challenges and redefine the future for developers, researchers and decision-makers across industries, academia, business and government,” said Greg Estes, vice president of Developer Programs at NVIDIA. “There’s a mother lode of content and opportunities for attendees of all levels to deepen their knowledge and make new connections.”

Other participating organizations include : Amazon, Autodesk, Barclays, Bloomberg, Cisco, Cornell University, DeepMind, Dell Technologies, Ericsson, Flipkart, Google Brain, Lockheed Martin, NASA, NFL, Snap, U.S. Air Force and VMware. For more details and to register to take part in the virtual conference jump over to the official NVIDIA website by following the link below.

Notable speakers at this year’s NVIDIA GTC conference include :

– Andrew Ng, founder of DeepLearning.AI, founder and CEO of Landing AI

– Prof. Dr. Bjorn Stevens, managing director and director of the department, The Atmosphere in the Earth System, Max Planck Institute for Meteorology

– Prof. Chelsea Finn, assistant professor of computer science, Stanford University

– Hao Yang, vice president of AI Research, Visa

– Jack Jin, lead machine learning Infra engineer, Zoom

– Joe Ucuzoglu, CEO, Deloitte U.S.

– Lidia Fonseca, chief digital and technology officer, Pfizer

– Magnus Östberg, chief software officer, Mercedes-Benz AG

– Marc Petit, general manager for Unreal Engine, Epic Games

– Markus Gross, vice president of Research, Walt Disney Studios

– Michael Russinovich, CTO and Technical Fellow, Microsoft Azure

– Natalya Tatarchuk, director of global graphics, Unity

– Peter Stone, executive director, Sony AI, and professor of computer science, University of Texas, Austin

– Dr. Stefan Sicklinger, head of BigLoop and Advanced Systems, CARIAD/VW Group

– Yu Liu, director of AI, Meta

– Zoe Lofgren, member of Congress, U.S. House of Representatives

Source : NVIDIA

