What is IMAX Enhanced on Disney+

If you subscribe to the Disney+ streaming service, you may have noticed IMAX Enhanced next to certain films, such as the Marvel catalogue of films. If you are wondering what IMAX Enhanced is and how it enhances your viewing pleasure, you’ll be pleased to know that this quick guide will take you through everything you need to know.

IMAX Enhanced as a label given to films that feature IMAX’s expanded aspect ratio on Disney+, and allows you to see which films use the expanded aspect ratio of 1.90:1. Normal wide-screen films, when viewed on a TV, create a letterbox effect with black areas above and below the major picture. The IMAX aspect ratio allows you to use the full height of your TV screen, allowing you to view up to 26% more of the original image and use every inch of your wide-screen TV with no letterboxing or black areas appearing.

How to view all IMAX Enhanced supported films

If you would like to find all the films that support the IMAX Enhanced aspect ratio, you can use the provided filter on the Movies page in Disney+ to list all the currently supported movies. Films on Disney+ also feature a Versions tab, where you can choose from either the IMAX Enhanced or wide-screen version of the film depending on your preference. Although some movies only have selected sequences filmed in IMAX’s expanded aspect ratio. This is made apparent by reading the description provided by Disney in the Versions tab. Here it will state whether the film has been made available in it entirety in the expanded aspect ratio.

Any movie available in IMAX’s expanded aspect ratio will automatically start playing with the widescreen version still if preferred from the already mentioned Versions tab. No special equipment is needed to stream films in IMAX’s expanded aspect ratio. Although you will need a Disney+ supported devices.

How to watch Disney+

Web browsers on PC, Mac and Chromebooks.

– Disney+ is supported on the latest version of the Chrome browser included in the official Chrome operating system version 79 and above. On PC systems, Chrome 75+ is supported on Windows 7 and later, Microsoft’s Edge browser is supported on Windows 10 and later and Mozilla’s Firefox 68+ is supported on Windows 7 and later.

– On Apple MacBook laptops and iMac desktop computers, Safari 11+ is supported on macOS 10.12 (Sierra) and later, Chrome 75+ is supported on macOS 10.10 (Yosemite) and later and Firefox 68+ is supported on macOS 10.9 (Mavericks) and later.

Phones and tablets

– Phones and tablets supported by Disney+ include Apple iPhones and iPads, Android phones and tablets, Amazon Fire tablet and Windows 10 & 11 tablets and computers.

Smart TVs

– Disney places supported on smart TVs running Android TV, Hisense smart TVs, LG WebOS smart TVs, Panasonic’s smart TVs and Samsung’s Tizen smart TVs

Games consoles and streaming boxes that support Disney+

– Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV (4th generation and later), Chromecast, NOW, PlayStation, Roku, Sky and Xbox.

It is also worth noting that at the moment, other IMAX Enhanced features and functionality are not currently available on Disney+ streaming service but may become available at a later date as technology progresses. If you are having problems accessing IMAX Enhanced formats, jump over to the official Disney+ help center website.

