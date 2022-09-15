Zoom reportedly developing Calendar and Email apps

It has been reported this week that the development team at Zoom are currently in the process of creating both calendar and email applications with the aim of expanding its range of services on offer. Very little is currently known about the new apps being developed by Zoom by its thought the move is to try and protect the company from competing video service providers such as Google and Microsoft.

The Information website explains a little more about the various vulnerabilities the video call service has when compared to other providers in its marketplace that are already very dominant in other markets. Do you think the company has what it takes to establish its self as a provider of email and calendar apps?

Zoom Email and calendar apps under development

“Millions of people join online meetings using Zoom Video Communications’ app by clicking on appointment links from their digital calendars or email services run by Microsoft and Google. That represents a big vulnerability for Zoom as Microsoft and Google make it easier for customers to host virtual meetings through the two companies’ own competing videoconferencing apps.”

As soon as more information is leaked or officially released by Zoom about their new email and calendar applications we will keep you up to speed as always. In the meantime jump over to the Information website by following the link below.

Source : The Information



