Microsoft OneDrive celebrates 15 yearsof storage

It has been 15 years since Microsoft first launched their cloud storage solution in the form of Microsoft OneDrive. Now to celebrate Microsoft has unveiled a new design and OneDrive Home experience for users. Specifically redesigned to help users easily resume their work and catch up on what they may have missed while they were away. Check out the video below for a quick glimpse at what you can expect from the new design and features.

“Today, we’re celebrating the 15th anniversary of OneDrive. We’d like to take a moment to thank you for using OneDrive, whether you’re tackling a big project at work, planning a family reunion, backing up important content to your new device, or connecting with friends and loved ones through photos and videos. We’ve redesigned the OneDrive Home experience to help you easily resume your work and catch up on what you missed while you were away. Soon, OneDrive will surface your most relevant files and list your most recent files along with any activity updates, so you can see everything at a glance and quickly prioritize where to start working.”

“We have evolved the Recent view to OneDrive Home. This will ensure that in the morning—or whenever your workday begins—you can easily find the files you need to work on first. Do you have a product launch guide to wrap up or a customer roadmap you’ve submitted to your teammates for feedback? Now you can filter by file type (.docx, .pptx, .xlsx, and .pdf) using the buttons at the top of the Recent file list. Simply select the Word button to navigate to that launch guide and complete the finishing touches.”

“Through OneDrive, you can access all the collaboration tools that help you and your team deliver high-quality results like threaded comments, @mentions, real-time coauthoring, and highlighted changes. To ensure you are always up to date with these actions, we’re introducing an Activity column in OneDrive that surfaces the most recent, unseen edits, and comments on your shared documents.”

