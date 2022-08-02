Amazon Drive cloud storage closing down

Users of the Amazon Drive cloud storage service first launched by Amazon way back in 2011 will be disappointed to learn that Amazon has taken the decision to close down the service and users will no longer be able to upload files from January 31, 2023. Following the removal of uploads Amazon will be completely shutting down Drive on December 31, 2023 after which worldwide customers will no longer have access to their files in Amazon Drive.

Amazon is shutting its cloud storage to focus its efforts on Amazon Photos to provide customers a dedicated solution for photos and video storage. If you have photos and videos saved to your Drive they have already been automatically saved to Amazon Photos. After December 31, 2023 Drive users can continue using Amazon Photos to access your photos and videos.

“Beginning December 31, 2023, files stored on Drive will no longer be available to customers. We understand that content saved on Amazon Drive is very important to our customers. We will communicate our plan to remove or delete files prior to December 31, 2023 and provide sufficient time for customers to save their files. Customers are encouraged to use Amazon Photos to access photo and video files and download all other files locally (or with another service) before December 31, 2023.”

