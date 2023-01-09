Raspberry Pi Camera Module 3 open source camera powered by libcamera

Following on from the launch of the new Raspberry Pi Camera module 3, tech enthusiast Jeff Geerling has published a new video to his excellent YouTube Channel. The Pi Camera M3 features a 12MP sensor, autofocus and your choice of standard or wide fields of view and id available to but from just $25. The camera takes advantage of the Raspberry Pi Open Source Camera System powered by libcamera. Providing users with a selection of libraries offering precise control over image processing and more.

Raspberry Pi Camera Module 3

The Camera Module 3 is capable of recording full HD video at 50fps and features HDR mode and autofocus.

– Camera Module 3 comes with an improved 12MP IMX708 Quad Bayer sensor and features a High Dynamic Range mode, making it the highest quality Camera Module we’ve made so far.

– Need a wider field of view than the standard 75 degrees? Camera Module 3 Wide features an ultra-wide 120 degree angle of view, meaning your Raspberry Pi can see more of the world.

– Camera Module 3 features ultra-fast auto focus as standard. A rich library of software commands means you can have total control over what you focus on and how you do it.

– Both the standard and wide cameras come with the option of having no IR filter, turning the Camera Module 3 into a night-vision camera when used with infrared lighting.

Source : Github : RPi





