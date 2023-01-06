Raspberry Pi Wi-Fi speeds faster than Apple’s M2 MacBook Air?

Raspberry Pi enthusiast Jeff Geerling has published his first video of 2023 comparing the speed of the Raspberry Pi Compute Module Wi-Fi connectivity compared to his new Apple’s M2 MacBook Air laptop. Check out the interesting video below which shows just how fast the Pi Compute Module wireless connectivity can be with the right hardware attached.

Jeff uses his newly installed WiFi 6E connectivity and shows how the new standard provides a huge upgrade over the previous WiFi 6 standard and discusses possibilities for what could be available when WiFi 7 rolls out in the near future. During the presentation an Intel AX210 IEEE 802.11ax Bluetooth 5.2 Tri Band Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Combo adapter is used and connected to the Raspberry Pi. The hardware is available to purchase from online retailers priced at around $23 and offers connectivity via the 6GHz, 5GHz and 2.4GHz wireless bands.

“A Raspberry Pi is faster than the latest M2 MacBook Air? You bet it is! And it’s not clickbait—watch the video to learn about how WiFi 6E is a major upgrade over WiFi 6, and what might be in store for WiFi 7!”

Raspberry Pi Wi-Fi speeds

“Intel AX210 – With Intel Wi-Fi 6E technology network adapter provides strong performance and good compatibility, while reducing power consumption and improving service life. AX210 NGW Wireless LAN Card Provides tri-band (6GHz, 5GHz and 2.4GHz) signal. Maximum speed up to 5374Mbps(2400Mbps @6GHz + 2400Mbps @5GHz + 574Mbps @2.4GHz). Based on Bluetooth 5.2, Bluetooth 5.3 adds LE enhanced connection/Host set Controller key length function/LE channel hierarchy function. Make Bluetooth 5.3 lower latency, stronger anti-interference, improve battery life. Support Windows 11/10 64-bit, WiFi and Bluetooth drivers need to be installed on the running PC (search “AX210NGW” from Intel website to download and install wifi and Bluetooth drivers).”

Source : Jeff Geerling





