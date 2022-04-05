IBM z16 real time artificial intelligent transaction processing

IBM is a list details about a new real-time artificial intelligent system for transaction processing at Scale using the industries first quantum-safe system. The new IBM z16 platform has been specifically designed to provide businesses with AI and cyber resiliency to their hybrid cloud systems using innovative on-chip AI inferencing and industry-first, quantum-safe technologies. “With advances in hybrid cloud that make modernization less risky, it’s an essential platform for any digital transformation. Accelerate decision velocity and get the agility to move your business forward.”

IBM z16

“IBM innovations, including the IBM z16, have formed the technology backbone of the global economy for decades. Today’s modern IBM mainframe is central to hybrid cloud environments, valued by two thirds of the Fortune 100, 45 of the world’s top 50 banks, 8 of the top 10 insurers, 7 of the top 10 global retailers and 8 out of the top 10 telcos as a highly secured platform for running their most mission critical workloads.

For example, according to a recent IBM commissioned study by Celent “Operationalizing Fraud Prevention on IBM Z,” IBM zSystems run 70% of global transactions, on a value basis. “IBM is the gold standard for highly secured transaction processing. Now with IBM z16 innovations, our clients can increase decision velocity with inferencing right where their mission critical data lives,” said Ric Lewis, SVP, IBM Systems. “This opens up tremendous opportunities to change the game in their respective industries so they will be positioned to deliver better customer experiences and more powerful business outcomes.”

Source : IBM

