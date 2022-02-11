Elgato Key Light Mini 800 lumen portable LED camera light

Elgato has introduced their new portable LED camera light this week in the form of the Elgato Key Light Mini. Priced at £90 the Key Light Mini features a metal case and is equipped with premium OSRAM LEDs powered by a rechargeable battery. On a single charge lights can run for up to 2 hours at 100% brightness or 4 hours at 50% brightness.

The camera light can also be plugged into a wall outlet while in your studio and features a Bypass Mode enabling you to preserve long-term battery health. The small yet powerful camera light provides 800 lumens of dimmable light is a variable color temperature range from 2,900 to 7,000K depending on your needs. Light controls are conveniently positioned on the right side of the light but can also be controlled wirelessly using a wireless network via the Elgato Control Center app on iPhone, Android, Mac, or PC.

Portable OSRAM LED camera light

“Key Light Mini takes premium, edge-lit illumination beyond the desktop,” said Julian Fest, SVP and GM of Elgato. “Elgato’s lighting technology is renowned for superior quality and powerful performance. Now, creators can take that technology wherever they go, without needing an extension cable or external battery. It’s an incredibly versatile lighting solution that works flawlessly from the studio to the street.”

Features of the Elgato Key Light Mini camera light

Portable LED Panel: Compact design and rechargeable battery

Total Control: Adjust light settings via onboard controls or app on Mac/Windows/iPhone/Android

800 Lumens, 2900 – 7000 K: Bright and fully dimmable, adjust colour from sunset amber to arctic blue

Mount on the Go: Embedded magnet and ¼-inch thread

Intelligent Battery: 4 hours of light at 50% brightness, bypass mode, fast charge

“A 1/4-inch thread and magnetic back panel allow the LED camera light to be slotted into any setup, whether mounted on a camera, tripod, or metal surface. This makes Key Light Mini ideal for TikTok and Instagram creators, vloggers, streamers, or anyone wanting to look their best in video conferencing apps such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams. Key Light Mini is fully compatible with the Elgato Multi Mount system, so creators can effortlessly customize their existing studio lighting setup.”

Source : Elgato

