Elgato Stream Deck Pedal officially launches

Elgato has announced the launch of their new Stream Deck Pedal offering a new way to control applications and gadgets using your foot. Priced at $90 the pedal is equipped with 3 pressure pads that can be used to control hardware or software, extending the uses for the companies Stream Deck. “Sturdy, customizable and discreet, Stream Deck Pedal gives you instant hands-free control of your apps and tools. ”

Elgato Stream Deck Pedal features :

– 3 customizable pedals

– Control apps, tools, platforms

– Trigger single or multiple actions

– Download app plugins, icons, royalty-free tracks and SFX

– Create unique pedal configurations for different apps

– Easy drag and drop setup

– Heavy-duty chassis

– Adjustable pedal pressure

– Anti-skid feet

– Detachable USB-C cable

“Stay in the game. Your fingers are dedicated controller smashers. They don’t have time to mute your mic, trigger censor bleeps or launch your victory meme. But your feet do. Put them to work on your stream so you can focus on your game.”

To learn more about the new Elgato Stream Deck Pedal jump over to the official website by following the link below where the new Stream Deck accessory is now available to purchase throughout the United States, United Kingdom and Europe.

Source : Elgato

