Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 shortcut keyboard with interchangeable faceplates

In conjunction with their new Facecam web camera, Elgato has also introduced a second-generation shortcut keyboard and streaming control deck in the form of the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 priced at $150 or £140. Streamers can customize their Stream Deck MK.2 using a range of interchangeable faceplates which are all available to purchase separately priced at $10 each. The new Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 shortcut keyboard is now available to preorder together with its faceplates.

The Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 is equipped with 15 LCD providing users with “one-touch tactile operation lets you control apps, launch social posts, adjust audio, mute your mic, turn on lights and so much more”, together with visual feedback confirming each and every command you carry out. Plug-ins available for Stream Deck MK.2 include the Elgato 4KCU, OBS, Streamlabs, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Spotify, Philips Hue, and many more.

“Plugins get your apps up and running with Stream Deck in no time. Elgato 4K Capture Utility, Wave Link, Control Center. OBS, Twitch, Twitter, XSplit, YouTube, Spotify. iCue, Philips Hue, LIFX, IFTTT. Zoom, PowerPoint, Keynote, Apple Mail, and loads more. Find them all in the Stream Deck Store, and get new plugins on the regular.”

“Stream Deck features a removable faceplate that you can switch out and modify with ease. Choose from a growing range of epic designs, or slap on some paint and decals to create your own. Change faces whenever the mood strikes and completely personalize your Stream Deck with custom icons and screensavers.”

Source : Elgato

