Elgato Facecam web camera microphone arm and more launched

Elgato has launched a range of new streaming products this week one of which is the Elgato Facecam, a professional grade web camera that is capable of capturing video in Full HD 1080p @ 60fps and is fitted with an all-glass studio-quality Elgato Prime lens. Thanks to the inclusion of a Sony Starvis image sensor the web cam is perfect for indoor lighting conditions and offers an “optimized fixed focus” set up. ” Facecam keeps you looking sharp in live streams, conference calls, online classes, or anywhere demanding high-quality HD video capture”

Other new streaming gear launched by Elgato this week include the new Wave XLR, an XLR to USB Type-C microphone interface and digital audio mixer. Together with the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 offering useres interchangeable faceplates, a detachable USB Type-C cable and new stand design. Elgato has also launched the Wave Mic Arm plus Wave Mic Arm LP, two fully adjustable microphone boom arms allowing you to position your microphone the best location for perfect clarity.

“The Elgato Facecam web camera features a studio-quality f/2.4 24-mm, all-glass Elgato Prime Lens. A state-of-the-art Sony Starvis CMOS sensor with back-illuminated pixel technology ensures extraordinary detail in a variety of lighting conditions, especially indoors.

Optimized fixed focus enables you to move freely and stay in focus, while an adjustable field of view up to 82° allows you to set close-up or wide angle shots. Facecam outputs true Full HD at 1080p60fps without artifacts thanks to an advanced image engine that outputs uncompressed video.”

“Debuting alongside Facecam web cam, Wave XLR connects your existing high-quality XLR microphone to your PC, upgrading its audio capabilities and enabling integration with the Elgato Wave Link app to mix your microphone audio with multiple other independent audio sources. Controlling your microphone with Wave XLR is easy thanks to its silent capacitive mute button and multifunctional control dial.

Proprietary Clipguard technology prevents sound distortion when input levels peak, while up to 75dB of ultra-low-noise gain amplifies insensitive mics. Wave XLR also provides up to 48 volts of phantom power to drive condenser microphones for extra high audio detail and capacity. Like Facecam, Wave XLR integrates perfectly with Stream Deck for advanced audio control.”

All the forum mentioned Elgato web camera and web cam accessories are now available to purchase directly from the companies online store available by following the link below.

Source : Elgato

